Lexington animal control wants people to leave baby animals alone

Animal control officers in Lexington are urging people to leave baby animals alone as temperatures get warmer.

Although you might see the animals all alone, animal control says it's wise not to rush in to help them. It's likely the mother is nearby.

"Spring is wildlife and baby kitten season here in Lexington which is a very exciting time," said Shelby Bailey, Lexington-Fayette Animal Care and Control. "We do urge residents to wait and observe before they remove any babies this season."

Bailey says when people try to "rescue" the babies, then the animals usually end up in the care of animal control instead of their mother.

Kitten season runs from now until September. Lexington-Fayette Animal Care and Control expects 1,200 kittens to be born in the area.

If you find a baby bird, then animal control recommends calling Raptor Rehabilitation of Kentucky.