Lexington animal shelter hopes proposed bill will encourage "adopt, don't shop" mentality

Kentucky's state bird is a cardinal, its state tree is a tulip tree, and if House Bill 27 passes, its state pet will be dogs and cats that have been adopted from Kentucky animal shelters.

"I think that's a step in the right direction for us," Paws 4 the Cause President Remy Simpson said.

What may seem like a small step could have a big impact on shelters like Paws 4 the Cause by raising awareness of a problem affecting animal shelters throughout the bluegrass.

"The problem is nobody spays and neuters their pets,” Simpson said. “All of the shelters are constantly full, and they're full of discarded pets."

If passed, Simpson hopes this bill will lead to more legislation aimed at controlling overcrowding at animal shelters across the state.

"Most people know by now Kentucky has been dead last when it comes to animal rights and animal welfare,” Simpson said. “There's no reason for it to be that way, we can improve, we can get better."

Simpson hopes the bill puts Kentucky closer to the front of the pack and puts shelter animals in their forever homes.

House Bill 27 will be introduced to committee Jan. 16.