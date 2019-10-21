Lexington announces new initiative to curb violent crime in city

A violent week in Lexington has left four people dead. Police are addressing investigations and a new initiative to cut down the violence.

"This is preventable and it has to stop," Mayor Linda Gorton said.

The new initiative, called Safety Net, is on the heels of a violent week in the city.

"We all have to be involved in every aspect of this," Lexington Police Chief Lawrence Weathers said. "I mean, we've got people dying."

This program has been in the works for several weeks now. Mayor Gorton and others announced the plans just days after a shooting near the intersection of Winchester Road and 7th Street claimed the lives of two 18-year-olds and left another seriously injured.

The city's homicide total for the year is at 20, while the number of shootings is up to about 90.

"I'd rather not go to the hospital to take reports," Weathers said. "I'd rather not walk with the coroner up to somebody's house. What I want is for this to stop."

With Safety Net, the city hopes to address violent crime and to reduce the potential for young community members to fall into a life of violence by bringing resources together from public safety, to social services, to the faith community to meet directly with households seen as high risk for this activity.

Chief Weathers thinks this initiative will help prevent shootings like recent ones they've seen.

"I know everybody wants to think it's some type of turf war going on but that's not what we are seeing," Weathers said. "What we are seeing is minor disputes escalating to gun play and we don't know why that is happening."

Leaders hope for the Safety Net program to be in full effect by the end of the year. Chief Weathers says it was important for them to go ahead and announce the plan to let the community know they are working to address the problem.