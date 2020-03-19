Lexington area weddings impacted by COVID-19

The rapid spread of COVID-19 has led many of us to cancel plans, and soon to be brides and grooms are facing a difficult decision.

Many weddings are getting canceled or postponed, and those changes are putting stress on several bridal businesses.

Elyas Jazayeri and his fiancé were over the moon after he proposed on a trip to Paris and once their wedding day was set for May 23, but now those plans have to change as the coronavirus pandemic grows.

"We hired a videographer, a photographer, a DJ, a florist, all of those people and we paid them the down payment and everything and deposit and now when we want to change the date, those guys may not be available," said Jazayeri.

To add to the stress of having to find a new wedding day, Jazayeri and his fiancé are now having to call all their guest, which stretch all around the world.

"We have guests from Canada, California, Iran, Italy, and those people are also on lockdown in their countries as well, and we really don't want to put everybody in danger because of our wedding," said Jazayeri.

As many weddings continue to postpone around the region, that's also bringing an impact to many local businesses like florists and bakeries who are already dealing with a tough time as their business slows.

"I normally have 15 people, right now I don't want to lay off anybody else, and it's just devastating and we're just hoping to hang on and survive," said Owner of Caramanda's Bake Shoppe Melissa Henderson.

In these uncertain times, some businesses say all they can do is try their best to accommodate.

"I just had a call today, and the bride said it's still on the books, but it's an unknown so everything is kind of in a holding pattern. I told her, the most important thing is you're healthy and we'll just get through it," said Owner of Bella Blooms Florist Susan Otero.

Jazayeri says they haven't been able to set a new date for their wedding yet, but their most important goal is to keep everyone safe.