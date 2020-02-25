Lexington attorney in New York for Weinstein trial talks about conviction

Harvey Weinstein was convicted of two sex crimes Monday, following a weeks-long trial with testimony from six accusers.

Photo Date: 5/23/17 / Photo: ZUMA Press / (MGN)

[PREVIOUS: Harvey Weinstein found guilty in landmark #MeToo moment]

Lexington attorney Sandra Spurgeo was in New York covering the story.

After more than 26 hours of deliberation, Weinstein was convicted of committing a criminal sex act in the first degree and rape in the third degree, but the jury delivered a split verdict.

Weinstein was acquitted of more serious charges of predatory sexual assault and first-degree rape.

Spurgeon says that's a testament to Weinstein's legal team... considering the circumstances surrounding the case...

"The MeToo Movement had momentum from the word go, from the time of his indictment," Spurgeon said. "I think the verdict may have been much harsher had he not had such a strong defense. I'm not making a political statement, but as an attorney watching another attorney, I was fascinated."

Of course, this isn't the end for Weinstein, he's facing similar charges in Los Angeles as well.

Weinstein faces a minimum of five years and a maximum of more than two decades in prison.

His sentencing is scheduled for March 11.