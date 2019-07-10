Lexington author sharing in the success of Stranger Things series with latest book

The highly anticipated third season of the hugely popular Netflix show Stranger Things was just released on July 4, last week.

A Lexington author can now share in the success of the show with her latest book, a prequel to Stranger Things.

Long before this latest book, Gwenda Bond was writing stories that have been capturing the imagination of readers for years.

WKYT's Amber Philpott sits down with the author who says a love of reading spurred her to make a career out of writing.

If the walls could talk in a 100-year-old Lexington home imagine the stories it could tell.

It seems only fitting that the woman who lives there now, knows how to write a good one.

"The most important part of the process is when the cat joins you," said Gwenda Bond.

Inside the home you'll notice books take up a lot of space, but if you look closely on the shelves it's the homeowner Gwenda Bond’s name on many of the covers.

"I think I have books for just about every range,” said Bond.

Bond worked in state government for nearly 20 years, the entire time dreaming about becoming an author.

The Jackson Co. native says she cut her teeth on reads like Stephen King and Dean Koontz.

"My parents were both principals so I had year round access to the school library and they were both readers and I always loved stories and said I want to be a writer," said Bond.

In 2012 that dream came true, when a small press out of England published her first book.

"Once that book got out there, I really appreciate them taking a chance on a new author. It was a fantasy, contemporary take on the lost colony of Roanoke Island. That really opened the door," said Bond.

She now has more than a dozen books under her belt, many with strong female characters including a series on Lois Lane as a teen and her trilogy that follows a modern circus.

Bond has also co-written a middle grade series with her husband, author Christopher Rowe.

The two share tight working quarters in their Lexington home, often bouncing ideas off one another and filling the walls with more.

"We have a lot of fun and I think part of the collaboration, you get to experience each other's strengths and balance out each other's weaknesses," said Bond.

Bond's latest book, Stranger Things: Suspicious Minds is the prequel to the hugely popular Netflix series, Stranger Things.

Like the characters in the 80's era show that find themselves in what's called the upside down, this new book actually did turn Bond's world upside down, making her a New York Times bestselling author.

"So an editor with Del Rey Books who was working with Netflix on trying to think about how they could expand the stories outside of the show," said Bond.

She says the show's creators, the Duffer Brothers gave her creative freedom, but the big question will we see her back story show up on the big screen this season?

"I'm sure there will be connections with the book and series because we had a consultant who is a writer on the show. They were shooting while I was writing so I doubt there will be anything direct, but you never know," said Bond.

In a house with two creative authors there is always a story to be told, even from the pets.

While Gwenda Bond calls herself the longest overnight success it seems her own story is the best yet.

"I'm so grateful and just really happy that I get to do this for a living and don't take it for granted," said Bond.

When bond isn't busy writing she also co-hosts a podcast called Cult Faves.

Right now Bond and her husband are working on a yet to be named collaborative project and she has more books coming down the literary pipeline.

