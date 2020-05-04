Lexington auto dealership prepares to reopen under 'Healthy at Work' guidelines

The countdown is on for some businesses in Kentucky to reopen.

One of the businesses set to reopen is Glenn’s Freedom car dealership in Lexington. (WKYT)

It has been more than a month since Governor Beshear closed non-essential businesses to help stop the spread of COVID-19. Now, in one week, on May 11, some businesses will be reopening as part of Phase I of the plan to reopen the bluegrass state's economy.

Under the governor's "Healthy at Work" plan, businesses reopening on Monday will have to adjust to a new normal as they follow the plan's guidelines. Gov. Beshear said once businesses reopen they must have PPE and a social distancing plan in place.

“It’s going to be an interesting transition," said Nathan Stahl, general manager of Glenn’s Freedom. "We’re excited and kind of relieved to finally be able to open our doors to customers in service them in a more traditional.”

The showroom at Glenn’s Freedom has been shut down at the end of March. Employees are now preparing space for customers.

“Thankfully we have no shortage of space here so we’re able to spread out," Stahl said. "We’ve gone to different shifts, a morning shift and an afternoon shift with employees to help limit the spacing and then also scheduling to make sure that once this opens up we won’t have a large rush of customers at any one point in time.”

Stahl says fiberglass barriers are being installed in the showroom. All employees will also have to wear a mask and masks will be available for customers.

As far as other businesses reopening later this month, Governor Beshear says retail and houses of worship can reopen on May 20. On May 25, barbershops, hair salons, and other cosmetology services.

The governor has not set a date yet on when restaurants, movie theaters, gyms, daycares, and summer camps can reopen.