Lexington bank robbery leads police to wanted man

A man suspected in several crimes in Lexington is in jail following a bank robbery.

Chad Weathers was arrested Monday following a lengthy investigation into a Monday morning robbery at Central Bank at 515 West New Circle Road.

Police have not said if Weathers is a suspect in Monday's bank robbery, but he is facing seven charges for crimes he's alleged to have committed in April.

On April 13, Weathers stole $44 worth of items from Speedway at 1001 Georgetown Road, according to his arrest citation. Two hours later, police said Weathers stole $260 of merchandise from High Acres Liquor.

Then on April 15, Weathers allegedly stole $114 worth of alcohol from Meijer near Lexington Green.

It was a week before Weathers would strike again. This time he stole two bottles of Woodford Reserve Bourbon from Kroger on Beaumont Centre Circle on April 23, according to his arrest citation.

Weathers is scheduled to be arraigned Tuesday afternoon on theft, robbery and burglary charges.

