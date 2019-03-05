Lexington bar, ABC meet to discuss proposed punishment following deadly DUI crash

Investigators with Alcoholic Beverage Control are still looking for answers in a deadly January crash that killed a Michigan family of five.

Police say Joey Lee Bailey was driving at speeds up to 70 to 80 mph the wrong way on I-75 when he hit the Abbas family of five from Michigan who were travelling home from a Florida vacation. Bailey’s blood alcohol content later tested at nearly four times the legal limit at .360, according to police.

Now Horseshoes, a bar that Bailey might’ve drank at before the crash, is being accused of overserving him. Tuesday, the bar’s owners answered to the accusations.

At a meeting between Lexington ABC officials and Horsehoes owners, we’re told ABC officials proposed a penalty to the business, but the two parties did not reach an agreement. So the case continues.

Today’s hearing was not open to the public, but if it moves forward to a formal hearing it will be. No hearings have been scheduled at this time. State ABC officials are also conducting an investigation into the crash.

42-year-old Issam Abbas, 38-year-old Rima Abbas, 14-year-old Ali Abbas, 13-year-old Isabella Abbas, 7-year-old Giselle Abbas and 41-year-old Joey Lee Bailey all died in the crash.

