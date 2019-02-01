Lexington bar accused of over-serving driver involved in I-75 wrong-way crash

A Lexington bar is accused of over-serving a man who was involved in a deadly DUI wrong-way crash on Interstate 75 in January.

Photo: WKYT

Horseshoes Kentucky Grill & Saloon at 1987 North Broadway is accused of giving Joey Lee Bailey of Georgetown alcoholic beverages when he was already under the influence. Investigators say Bailey died as a result of the fiery crash after he drove away from the bar.

Bailey would have a .306 blood alcohol content at the time of the wreck, which killed a family of five from Michigan. That is nearly four times the legal limit.

Police say several drivers would pass Bailey as he drove the wrong way for miles with a headlight out.

The Jan. 6 crash killed 42-year-old Issam Abbas, 38-year-old Rima Abbas, 14-year-old Ali Abbas, 13-year-old Isabella Abbas, and 7-year-old Giselle Abbas. Lexington police said Bailey was going the wrong way on Interstate 75 when he crashed into the Abbas family's vehicle. The Abbas family was traveling home from a Florida vacation.

The Urban County ABC Office has scheduled a pre-hearing conference for Feb. 19.

“This is such a horrific event with this tragic loss of life for all of the families involved. We know that law enforcement is investigating the facts surrounding this and we have cooperated with them as they have requested. We have turned this over to our representatives to have the facts determined and we will have no more public comment at this time," Horseshoes Kentucky Grill & Saloon said in a statement.