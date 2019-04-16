Lexington baseball league raising money for coach who lost home in fire

In his time with the Southwest Pony Baseball league, Dewey Burge has made an impression.

"He has five kids that have been a part of this league for quite some time. Asona McMullen said. "And just a magnificent family and part of the league."

He's a coach, an assistant coach, he takes care of the fields, he's just an all around good guy.

So when they heard about the fire that damaged his family's home on Sunday they knew they had to help.

"Seeing pictures, it’s devastating. It’s really sad. Pretty much they lost everything. So they will have to start from scratch," McMullen said.

They started a GoFundMe account for the family. They've collected clothes. Friends at Granite Galeria gave them a place to stay. Papa Jones donated food. Malibu Jacks and Gattitown offered nights to take their mind off of what happened. And for the next week, City Barbecue locations in Lexington will be giving a percentage of their sales to the Burge family to help them recover.

All of it to help Burge, his fiance, and their six kids.

"This family has really put into the community as much as I’m hoping they will get back," McMullen said.