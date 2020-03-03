Lexington-based company helping people recover from tornadoes

A Lexington-based company is helping folks in Nashville recover from the tornadoes.

[More than 20 dead after tornadoes strike Nashville, middle Tennessee]

Electrical contractor Davis H. Elliot company works out of several states, including Kentucky and Tennessee.

The company also has customers all over the state of Tennessee.

Lexington is also only about a three-hour drive from Nashville, which makes it all the more personal.

"We have around 70 people working in Nashville all the time, so those families are definitely in our thoughts," said Tucker Nelson, Mid-South East Region business manager.

When people at the company found out about the tornados, they sprung into action.

"A hundred people and just as many pieces of equipment," Nelson said.

They're doing all they can to clean up after the tornadoes, and out of around 250 people lending a hand, many are from Lexington and the central Kentucky area.

They're working to fix power lines, transmission lines, underground substations, broken poles and power lines. Pretty much anything that can produce power.

Nelson says he hopes work for the company will return to normalcy within the next few weeks.