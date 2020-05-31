Lexington bowling alleys prepare for reopening

Bowling alleys are among the next phase of businesses to reopen Monday. We talked with workers at Southland Bowling Lanes About what will be different.

They’re not requiring customers to wear masks, but they are suggesting it for your health. Bowling shoes will be disinfected with a high grade sanitizer, and the same goes for bowling balls.

When it comes to getting into the alley, workers say it’s all about planning ahead.

"People can actually walk in here and make a reservation while they’re standing here, but it’s going to be done through the app because it allows us to control who’s here and where we place them and it even says on there what size shoes you’re getting and how many shoes and so we’re trying to be proactive about maybe having issues down your lane when you get here," said Danny Collins, President of Southland Bowling Lanes.

If you plan on stopping by to bowl you’re asked to have groups no larger than 5 people, and if there are more than that, you’ll have to rent more than one lane.