Ground will be broken on a new K9 facility in Lexington this morning, Jan. 28.

The new kennel will replace the Lexington Police Department's current one, which is 50 years old.

Lexington Mayor Linda Gorton, Police Chief Lawrence Weathers and members of the Canine Unit will be in attendance.

The kennel is at 687 Byrd Thurman Drive. Ground will be broken there at 10 a.m.