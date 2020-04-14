Lexington bridal shop turns to virtual appointments during COVID-19

Twirl Boutique is tailoring the way it's catering to brides while they're under quarantine.

The store is bringing the try-on experience many girls dream of to your screen.

The consultants try the gowns on for their clients in front of a computer on a Zoom appointment.

Then the dresses the bride wants to try on for herself are safely shipped to her house or set outside for curbside pickup.

Boxes also come with a measurement guide, size charts for each designer, and a veil.

"Once the dress comes back to us, we are disinfecting it, we're spraying it down, we're wiping down any of the surfaces on any of the hard surfaces that are included in the box, the sign, anything else, clips, sign, everything," said Owner Ty McBrayer.

Twirl Boutique had its first bride virtually say yes to her dress Tuesday morning.

The boutique will help her and other brides find seamstresses to make alterations for the perfect fit.

Brides who shop at Twirl also have the option to make another Zoom appointment when they try on their dresses.

Boutique employees posted video tutorials online showing how to put on the dresses if brides are quarantining alone.



