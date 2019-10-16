Lexington business collecting donations for Hurricane Dorian victims

There’s a strong connection between a Lexington-based sports marketing firm and an island in the Bahamas that suffered serious damage from Hurricane Dorian.

A tractor-trailer will be parked in the Lansdowne Shopping Center parking lot where donations will be collected. (Photo: WKYT/Krista Frost)

"Not only were we talking to some during the storm, one of them had a satellite phone and was keeping us updated and was regretting staying on the island and not leaving,” says Brooks Downing, the CEO of BDG Sports.

Downing and his team stay busy organizing anywhere from 125 to 150 college basketball games across the country every year - that's on top of hockey and golfing events.

"We run these two Korn Ferry tour events that start the season every year. It's really the tour that allows men's players to qualify for the PGA tour."

That event happens in the now heavily damaged island of Abaco.

"We kind of suffered through every minute of that storm not being there, but worried about our friends and family there on the island."

Which is why 6 weeks ago, Downing started organizing - tapping into his sports connections across the country.

"All of a sudden all this clothing shows up and all this gear from not just basketball programs, but from the professional golf space. All those golf programs they've gone to their programs and donated stuff that they don't even use - all this brand new nice stuff that's in packages."

All of the items will be taken to South Florida then shipped to Abaco. But, that’s not all the business is doing to help residents of the island.

A separate business has donated a tractor-trailer which will be parked in the Lansdowne Shopping Center parking lot where donations will be collected. Anyone can donate items from October 21 through the 27. Specific drop off times have not been announced, but those interested in donating can arrange to drop off items by calling (859) 382-0757.

BDG Sports will also be holding a silent auction to raise money for those in Abaco affected by Hurricane Dorian. The auction will be Wednesday, October 23 at Malone's Prime Events in Lexington from 7-10 p.m. To purchase tickets or get more information about BDG's efforts to help those on the island of Abaco, click here.

