Lexington business helping the fight against hunger with food drive

Flattening the curve has been a hot phrase lately.

Now, it’s "flatten the breadline" as a Lexington business gives back through a food drive.

Amzac Garage Doors on Eastland Drive is partnering with God’s Pantry Food Bank and The Salvation Army Of Lexington to collect non-perishable food and other items like baby wipes and diapers.

The food drive started this past Saturday and they’ve already collected 300 pounds of food.

The goal is to collect 3,000 pounds of food in one week.

“A lot better off people that we knew where getting unemployed that have never been unemployed before," said Prudence Daniell,

GM of Amzac Garage Doors. "So, we felt like being a part of this community and a family-owned business that we should do something to give the community back.”

The food drive continues through Friday.

So, if you’d like to donate you can do so at the Amzac Garage address at 1064 Eastland Drive in Lexington.