Lexington business summit focuses on veteran entrepreneurs

A summit in Lexington aimed at helping veterans in the workforce is underway Wednesday.

Participants spent the morning at Locust Trace learning about ways to help veteran-owned businesses, and how to help veterans start businesses.

Fayette County Public Schools partnered with Lexington and Louisville city leaders, Kentucky Utilities, and Kentucky Community and Technical College to put on the event. They talked with veterans today about the opportunities available to them to start or grow their businesses. Company leaders talked about the importance of recruiting veterans.

"As a veteran myself, I think it's important to provide those opportunities, but again, they bring a skill set that they learn in the military that's invaluable,” says Semper Tek Incorporated President Scott Matheny. “The leadership skills that they learn, finishing what they started, and all those attributes."

Angela Hinkle, Executive Vice President at Clint Chemicals & Janitorial Supplies, says “It's because of our veterans, and what they've done for this country that means it's a free country, and I always want to give back to the veterans. They're very near and dear to my heart being an Army brat."

The annual event, held each November, coincides with Veterans Day celebrations.

Organizers also made sure to include Fayette County Public Schools students in the summit, which they say is important to do as some students could one day be veterans, themselves.

