Lexington businesses prepare for large crowds for Trump rally

Preparation is underway for Downtown Lexington businesses as President Donald Trump heads to the city Monday evening.

Many of the businesses WKYT talked to say they’re planning on continuing with business as usual, but do have workers on call in case things become hard to manage. Something that is impossible to predict until it begins to happen.

“There’s a lot of concerts that happen over there. We’ve kind of gotten used to dealing with big crowds out of nowhere we have people on call who will run and get milk really quickly. I don’t know if we’ve had anything of this scale yet, so we’ll just see how it goes and respond to the moment and hopefully, it won’t be too bad,” said Common Grounds manager Isaac Barnes.

Barnes told WKYT one thing his coworkers will be keeping an eye on is parking in their lot and on the nearby streets.

“We’ve put up warnings to people before if they park here and we can clearly see that they’re not coming inside. So if it gets to that, we’ll probably call the towing company tomorrow,” he said.

Employees at other restaurants said they remember years ago when former President Bill Clinton came to the city and most of New Circle was shut down. Despite Clinton being further north of the city.

When asked how businesses will prepare for employees making it into work as traffic is expected to increase closer into the evening Monday, employees said they’ll do whatever necessary to make sure getting to work on time is not an issue.

“Everyone lives pretty close, I think we’re going to be ok and if not we’ll ride share. We’ll get an Uber, we’ll get a helicopter or something to make sure they get here on time,” Barnes said.

The traffic route for the president has not been announced. His rally is scheduled to begin at 7 p.m. Monday.

