Lexington businesses ready to reopen; new ‘normal’ brings challenges

While many business owners are looking forward to reopening, others are still in the dark about when they can do the same.

Yesterday Gov. Andy Beshear laid out the state’s plan to gradually reopen businesses. On May 11th, manufacturing, construction, and horse racing without spectators can resume. Pet grooming stores can also reopen.

“As soon as he announced that dog grooming could reopen, my phone was going crazy with emails, texts, and appointments requests,” says Janel Lester, co-owner and stylist at Earth Dog Spa & Apothecary. “We’ve just had to navigate in a way that we’ve never had to before.”

On May 20, Beshear said retail stores and houses of worship could reopen, followed on May 25 with barbershops, salons, and cosmetology services.

The governor, however, says gyms, movie theaters, daycares, summer camps, and restaurants are not quite ready to open.

“I’m hoping that he makes some really good decisions about how we reopen these because there’s some real break-even analysis that restaurants have to deal with,” says Carson’s Restaurant owner, Mark Fichtner.

Beshear says for businesses that are reopening they must have adequate PPE on hand and social distancing plans in place before they can start serving customers.