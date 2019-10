Lexington businessman and philanthropist Warren Rosenthal has died at the age of 91.

Rosenthal was the CEO and president of Jerrico, the company that runs Long John Silvers, Jerry's restaurants and several others.

Rosenthal started in 1948 selling hamburgers for a nickel in Lexington.

He also owned Patchen Wilkes Farm, known for its white thoroughbreds.

Rosenthal's visitation is set for tomorrow from 10 a.m. to noon at Temple Adath Israel.

Services will follow at 1 p.m.