Lexington businessman convicted by federal jury

A Lexington businessman was convicted Monday by a federal jury on charges related to the obstruction of a federal investigation.

According to the U.S. Attorney's Office, the jury convicted 66-year old Timothy Wayne Wellman of 11 counts related to obstructing justice.

According to testimony at the five-day trial, Wellman requested that multiple employees of CRM Companies (CRM) donate money to the campaigns of two city council members and then reimbursed them for their donation.

He later asked the employees to give false information to the FBI, who was conducting an investigation into public corruption allegations, by encouraging the employees to lie about reasons for the reimbursement checks and, in some instances, asking them to create false documents (including ledgers and tax forms) to support their false stories.

Wellman was indicted in June 2019.

He'll appear for sentencing on July 1. He faces up to twenty years in federal prison. He also faces a maximum fine of $2.75 million.