Lexington businessman indicted for lying about donations to Urban Councilmembers

A Lexington businessman is facing federal charges as a grand jury has returned an indictment against him for lying about how two Lexington-Fayette Urban County Council.

Our news partners at the Lexington Herald-Leader report Timothy Wayne Wellman, who was associated with CRM Companies, is charged with witness tampering and multiple counts of making fraudulent statements.

The grand jury accuses Wellman of giving money to 12 different people with the intention that they would then donate the funds to two sitting council members. Wellman is also accused of creating false documents.

The indictment states Wellman asked one of the people who had already admitted his role in the scheme to sign a contradictory statement.

The Urban Council voted against awarding a contract for a new city hall project to CRM Companies after it was selected for the project. The company had a contract to buy the Lexington Herald-Leader building at 100 Midland Avenue, where the newspaper still operates.