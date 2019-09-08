Lexington butterfly garden dedicated to woman killed in 2017 train accident

From a grant to a garden, a project that started two years ago thanks to a $125,000 dollar grant is now a butterfly garden in the middle of Castlewood Park.

It’s open to anyone who wants to enjoy nature, but it’s dedicated to one nature lover in particular.

Described as a lover of nature, photography, and butterflies, Heather Shannon’s friends remember her best with a camera in hand and always searching for the next picture-perfect scene.

“It makes me think ‘that’s a pretty picture, I’m sure Heather would have taken a picture of that,’” Heather’s friend, Tiffany Bellfield-El-Amin said.

But, after a tragic train accident in Clark County, Heather passed away in 2017, leaving her friends and family to find ways of keeping Heather’s memory alive.

What started as a community-wide idea turned into exactly that.

“I was connected with North Limestone CDC, and they let me know that they wanted to put in a butterfly space,” Bellfield-El-Amin said.

That was just one part of NoLi CDC’s larger Plant and Play project.

“We got a Knight City’s Challenge Grant in 2017,” Executive Director Kris Nonn said. “Then we put together a great team of partners for the purpose of bringing our neighbors in contact with nature.”

Involving area kids, the process of building and creating the spaces has been an educational experience too.

“They’ve helped me plant, tell me where they want it at, tell me where they want the bird feeders at, where they think would work better,” Bellfield-El-Amin said.

They’re teaching the future while remembering the past.

“I promise as I’m working in here, I’m thinking like I bet she would have loved this,” Bellfield-El-Amin said.

And NoLi CDC is always looking for new community ideas. If you have a potential project, reach out to them on their website at nolicdc.org.