Lexington candlelight vigil Thursday to honor shooting victims

When a crowd gathers Thursday outside on the courthouse plaza in downtown Lexington, they hope their message is loud and clear: "Enough is enough."

That itself is the name of a candlelight vigil scheduled for Thursday night in response to several recent mass shootings across the country.

The vigil is organized by a local chapter of Moms Demand Action, a group that advocates for gun safety and some gun control laws, but organizers say the event is not to protest or push politics; it is to honor lives lost.

"As a nation we need to come together, and as a community we need to come together," said Lynsey Sugarman, the Lexington lead for Moms Demand Action. "By supporting our survivors and honoring their victims, it's a way the community can come together and heal."

Organizers say mass shootings get a lot of attention, but they also want to raise awareness of what they call the "everyday" gun violence victims. They plan to read the names of those killed in recent mass shootings in Gilroy, El Paso and Dayton, and the names of those shot and killed in Lexington this year. Survivors, who have lost loved ones to gun violence, will share their stories.

It is not the first time a group has gathered at the courthouse plaza after other shootings in Lexington and across the country. They say the mere fact that they have had to is proof enough that far too many lives have been lost.

"We need thoughts and prayers," Sugarman said. "We need action, too. But we need thoughts and prayers."

The vigil begins at 7 p.m. Thursday at the Robert F. Stephens Courthouse Plaza on North Limestone in Lexington. The vigil is scheduled to end around 8:30 p.m.

