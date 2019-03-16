Lexington celebrates 40th annual St. Patrick's Day Parade

Lexington celebrated its 40th annual St. Patrick's Day Parade and Festival on Saturday.

Despite the cold, runners kicked off the event, grabbing something green and hitting the pavement for the Shamrock Shuffle. Money raised supports Habitat for Humanity. Almost 2,000 people participated in the race.

Later in the morning, a crowd quickly formed in downtown for the blessing of the keg. The Bluegrass Ceili Academy also took the stage for a performance. People were able to shop around at local vendors, eat some delicious food, enjoy a petting zoo, and a Ninja Warrior course.

This year marks 40 years since the very first Lexington St. Patrick's Day Parade. For many it's become a family tradition.

"It's just turned into such a great event in downtown Lexington and a great opportunity for us to bring the community together to celebrate," said Vice President of the Irish Society, Megan Moloney.

Bill Enright was the Grand Marshall in Saturday's parade.