Lexington celebrates anniversary of Fairness Ordinance with historical marker

A historical marker was unveiled Monday night celebrating Lexington's Fairness Ordinance.

It was passed in July of 1999. The Fairness Ordinance prohibits discrimination based on sexual orientation. That includes housing, employment and public accommodation.

Lexington Mayor Linda Gorton says the decision helped build the foundation of Lexington's welcoming community.

"In Lexington, we've continued to move toward fairness and diversity", said Mayor Gorton. "We know we are never perfect, but we strive to be better."

Louisville was the first city to pass a Fairness Ordinance in the commonwealth.

