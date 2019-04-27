Lexington celebrates first-ever DiverCity Festival

Thousands of people packed downtown Lexington on Saturday to celebrate diversity in the community.

The first-ever DiverCity Festival featured more than 40 singing and dancing acts and dozens of food vendors from the area.

Organizers say they started the event to educate and remind everyone of the importance of embracing our differences.

"The atmosphere around the country is not as positive as it is here in Lexington," said Christian Adair, one of the event organizers. "We wanted to show everyone around the country how people can come together and celebrate each other. And also embrace the fact that we are different, and it's okay."

Adair and his Leadership Lexington class came up with the idea to start the festival about six months ago. In partnership with the city, they scheduled musical acts and reached out to the community for support.

By participating in simple things, such as trying new foods or listening to unique music, organizers hope the festival serves as a reminder of how diverse the city really is.

"This is what makes up Lexington. We are here," Adair said. "This community is here. We speak over 170 dialects and languages already."

Organizers say they never expected such a large turnout.

But now, they hope to turn this into a yearly event that kicks of the festival season in Lexington.