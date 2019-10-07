Lexington child battling cancer receives shopping spree

She's had hundreds of chemo treatments that are now coming to an end. To celebrate, the Leukemia and Lymphoma Society teamed up with Burlington Coat Factory to give 10-year-old Lucy Beauman, who is battling blood cancer, a shopping spree.

Lucy received a $150 gift card so she could shop 'til she dropped. Her parents and sister were on the shopping trip to help navigate. For this 5th grader, figuring out where to start can be challenging, but she says the best part of the spree is having some freedom with it.

"Mommy and daddy can't tell me what to buy or not, I can buy whatever I want," Lucy said.

But even during her special day, Lucy can't forget about other sick kids. She's had hundreds of trips from Danville to Kentucky Children's Hospital for chemo within a two-year period. Toys were given to help her overcome this journey, but now, she wants to return the favor.

"When I was in the hospital they would come every Tuesday and I would get something out of the Jared's joy cart, so I want to give something that goes in the joy cart," Lucy said.

Lucy's fight continues, but the end of her treatment is scheduled for April of next year.