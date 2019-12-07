Lexington children plant 100 trees to help offset carbon dioxide emissions

A five-year-old girl's efforts led to a group of Lexington children planting 100 trees Saturday morning.

As part of "Maya Meena's Last Straw," the children planted the trees in hopes of offsetting carbon dioxide emissions caused by one million single-use plastic straws.

Maya's parents say she wanted to do something for the environment after seeing marine life dying from plastic waste.

The trees were planted in the Meadowbrook Greenway on East Tiverton Way.

The Lexington Fayette Urban County Government Urban Forestry Department, the Living Arts and Science Center, and the Bluegrass Youth Sustainability Council were among those supporting Saturday's event.

