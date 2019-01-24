Lexington church, academy to host dinner for federal workers and families

People across Lexington are reaching out to federal employees impacted by the government shutdown.

On Sunday, First Baptist Church Bracktown and Black Males Working (BMW) Academy will host a free dinner for any federal worker and their family.

"We know that this shutdown is not your fault," said Roszalyn Akins, First Baptist Church Bracktown. "While you're going through it, please allow this community, this church, this academy, to be a blessing to you."

Church members and seniors from the BMW Academy will serve a home-cooked meal to those who attend. They are preparing to serve anywhere between 500-600 people.

"It's an all-out community effort to say ... we appreciate you. We are going through this with you. You are not by yourself. You have some people who are there for you," Akins said.

The meal will take place Sunday, Jan. 27 from 2 p.m. until 4 p.m. at First Baptist Church Bracktown, 3016 Bracktown Road, Lexington, KY 40511.

Organizers ask you RSVP the total number of family members attending to rakins@bracktown.org.