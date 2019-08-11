Lexington church brings school supplies to Blackjewel families

Members of Heritage Baptist Church in Lexington made the nearly three hour journey to Harlan Sunday morning to deliver a busload of supplies to students affects by the Blackjewel bankruptcy.

"When any mine in Harlan County closes it affects all of Harlan County," said Youth Service Center Coordinator for Harlan County High School Cathy York.

York said many miners' families were concerned about how they would afford their childrens' school supplies after losing income.

Terry Aldridge, a member of Heritage Baptist Church, followed coverage of the Blackjewel bankruptcy closely. She said her first thought was about the children.

"I started thinking, what are they were going to do about school supplies?" she said.

After two days parked in the Hamburg Meijer parking lot and a lot of outreach on social media, the church team led by Aldridge successfully collected donations from people across the country.

"We filled the top of the bus, overhead, halfway back, all the underneath," Aldridge said.

York said she was overwhelmed when she saw the amount of supplies brought in. Families in Harlan County came by to pick up free food and supplies.