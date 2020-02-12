Lexington church collecting donations for people hardest-hit by flooding

A Lexington church is collecting donations to help flood victims in Eastern Kentucky.

Heritage Baptist Church will be distributing the cleaning supplies in the hardest-hit areas.

"Flooding has been devastating and they've run out of supplies, and financially it's expensive to be able to buy these things, so as a church group we wanted to help," said church member Missy Tharpe.

Members from the Heritage Baptist Church are teaming up with the nonprofit With Love from Harlan to take cleaning supplies to the areas hit hardest by flooding.

"The nice thing about it is that every time we ask for help the community comes out in droves to help us," Tharpe said.

Tharpe says they're looking for all kinds of donations, ranging from shovels and mops to bleach and vinegar.

"This is a real need," Tharpe said. "In order to be able to get back in their homes, they have to be able to clean, and without the supplies that's impossible."

Tharpe says it's vital that the community reach out and help where they can.

You can donate supplies at Heritage Baptist Church Wednesday through Friday from 9 a.m. to 12 p.m. and then on Saturday from 10 a.m. to 12 p.m.

The church is located at 163 N Ashland Ave.

Organizers say they will be loading up the donations in a truck on Saturday so they can deliver those cleaning supplies to the area.