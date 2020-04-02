Lexington church doing “drive-by parade” for residents of nursing homes

More than 60 cars full of people lined up to bring joy to those who can't leave their homes.

A line stretched around the block leading into the Hartland Hills Retirement living facility.

"These folks haven’t had any contact with the outside world, how can we bring a smile to their face?” said Immanuel Baptist Church Pastor Ray Green.

Residents sat in rocking chairs reading signs of hope and encouragement as cars full of kids, parents and grandparents waved hello.

The parade is made up of people who attend Immanuel Baptist Church in Lexington.

Pastor Green says taking action like this is the best way to show compassion.

“I think a lot of times people are paralyzed by not knowing what to do, so we’ve just been encouraging people to get in their neighborhood,” said Green

Organizers of this drive-by parade say they hope to do it at least once or twice every week.

If you want to get involved in Lexington and help serve neighbors from a six-foot distance visit the Immanuel Baptist Church website by clicking here.