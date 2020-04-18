Lexington church holds food drive during COVID-19 pandemic

As the COVID-19 pandemic continues to take a toll on the economy, many people are left struggling.

That's why Crossroads Church continues to hold food drives. People drove by to drop off food on Saturday morning.

It’s the second food drive the church has held since the COVID-19 pandemic began because the need is still high. “I think we see that in the fact that we’re still doing these and my guess is that will continue to do these,” said Ellen Kiser, the children's pastor.

The first food drive was a big success. They collected about 10,000 pounds of food.

But things have changed since March; CDC recommendations have only gotten tighter, which forced the church to make adjustments too.

“We’re wearing masks and gloves now. We are limiting the number of people who can be here to help with everything just to make sure we stay safely socially distanced,” said Kiser.

Even though people can’t be out and about right now, this is just another way to connect with the community.

“People feel pretty helpless right now and so this is a cool tangible way for people to help and feel helpful. And then, in turn, we turn around and give these things to our community partners,” she said.

Crossroads Church always has boxes outside of the building if you want to drop off food.