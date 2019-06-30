'I hope they feel like somebody cares': Lexington church honors veterans with special gift

They say they can't do enough to thank them, but it won't stop them from trying. So one Lexington church is thanking veterans this Independence Day with a special gift.

It was a special service inside Highlands Baptist Church in Lexington, celebrating our freedom and honoring those who fought for it.

"We needed to do something special," said Lois Agee, with the church's Women on Mission group, "because they've done so much for us, and we needed to thank them for that."

So they presented all the veterans at the service with quilts - a gift from their hands, but really from the heart.

Stitch by stitch and square by square the ladies put a lot of love, thread and time into the quilts. A team of 11 women worked for three-and-a-half months to make more than 100 of them.

Organizers say this all started after one of the women here saw a ceremony where new service members were sworn in. They came up with the idea to make these quilts for veterans and give them away as a surprise during the service here.

Each blanket also has the message 'Jesus loves you' on it to let them know they're not alone.

"I hope that they feel like somebody cares now," Agee said, "and that Jesus loves you' means something to them."

