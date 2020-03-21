Lexington church hosts food drive to help folks in need during pandemic

In-person church services have been cancelled by Governor Andy Beshear because of COVID-19 concerns, but the order hasn't stopped Crossroad Church from giving back.

On Saturday, cars flowed into the parking lot of the Lexington church to donate food items. Volunteers wore gloves and practiced social distancing to collect and pack the food.

Community Pastor Bryan Carter says even though there's no in-person service, people can still practice what they preach.

“We feel like we can continue to be in the church without being in the building," he said. "The church is not about big gatherings or being about ourselves. It’s about helping those in need.”

As food is scarce at area grocery stores, church members know there are people who weren’t able to buy in bulk. Donations will go to organizations like Lexington Rescue Mission, the Woodhill Center, and Voices of Hope.

Carter says watching people come together is one of the positive things to come out of the global health crisis.

“One of the things that we are trying to do is just reach out to our neighbors, check on the people that are elderly and making sure that they have the things that they need. You’re seeing that across the community, across the country and I think it’s time for our country that we need to come together,” he says.

As the cars drive away, Carter is also sending them with a prayer. “I think right now we’re all saying as many prayers as we can,” he says.

Crossroads says it plans to do more community outreach projects as the recovery efforts continue.