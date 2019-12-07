Lexington church hosts toy drive for Harlan County miners

A Lexington church is making sure miners in Harlan County aren’t forgotten this holiday season.

Members of Heritage Baptist Church collected toys outside of the Hamburg Walmart on Saturday morning. Some shoppers handed over money while others walked out of the store with brand new toys to donate.

This has been a tough year for hundreds of miners in Harlan County. They went months without a paycheck when Blackjewel LLC filed for bankruptcy. Heritage Baptist Church has seen their struggles firsthand, and have helped the community twice since then. This toy drive will be their third trip to Harlan County.

“We have just fallen in love with Harlan County and we have adopted them," says church member Missy Tharpe.

Now, the need is bigger than before for some of those families, as some were also laid off by Kopper Glo, the company that bought many Blackjewel mines and hired many of its former employees. It all comes right before Christmas.

"When you have the need and you have to decide to pay your bills or purchase toys for your children, unfortunately that toy may be on the back burner. And understandably so,” Tharpe says. “So if we, who are so blessed, can provide a little joy and a little relief for the parents I think we should do that."

People can deliver toys at Heritage Baptist Church until Friday, December 13.

Church members will be delivering the toys on Saturday, December 14. They’ll also host an event for the children and families there.