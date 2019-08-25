Lexington church marks 400 years since slavery began in America

This weekend marks the 400th anniversary of when the first enslaved Africans were brought to Virginia. It was the start of slavery in what would become the United States.

Churches, businesses, and organizations across the country rang bells at 3 PM on Sunday. The bells rang for four minutes, which represents those 400 years.

St. Peter Clever Catholic Church in Lexington held a prayer service and rang bells. Father Norman Fischer said, "This would be helpful to bring awareness to the importance that we fight against slavery and the effects of slavery, and the reality of racism in our country and to be peacemakers and promote harmony."

Father Norman says it’s also important to stand up to hatred that has affected so many communities.

"We have El Paso that just took place, we have our Jewish brothers and sisters, our Muslim brothers and sisters who have been bombed and attacked and shot," he explained.

Father Norman and so many others around the country are now showing that love will ring out like their bells.

"We can't just watch it and be on the sidelines anymore,” Father Norman said. “We have to say ‘We are peacemakers. We are children of God. So we need to come together more than ever.”