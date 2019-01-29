Lexington city leaders address possibility of extreme cold

The dangerously cold weather on the horizon looks as if it will be crippling for many central Kentucky residents, but some Lexington groups are prepping to keep you safe while also helping those in need.

Officials with the Lexington Fire Department say crews will have to adapt this week in order to best serve the community.

"We are altering the way we train and the way we move personal in order to protect the trucks, because that's our equipment. That's our tools. That's how we do what we do,” said Major Jordan Saas of the Lexington Fire Department.

Saas says that the department always has to monitor its trucks and hoses in these frigid conditions.

"We make sure we drain the pumps, we disconnect some of the hoses. If we do pull a hose line and we flow water, we have to make sure that that water keeps moving because moving water doesn't necessarily freeze as easily,” Saas said.

But fire crews aren’t the only ones taking precautions. Mayor Linda Gorton held a press conference Tuesday to remind Lexington residents to check on their friends and neighbors during this time.

