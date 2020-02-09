Lexington climber places in national bouldering championship

A Lexington native spent his weekend competing in a youth Bouldering National Championships in Oregon this weekend, placing approximately 20th in the nation.

“I think I got twentieth, out of 50 who went to nationals and then probably like 5,000 kids in the main pool,” Kehler told WKYT.

Eric Kehler began climbing about three years ago and showed natural talent.

“Eric’s just, he’s been coming for three years and he’s competing against kids that have been climbing for a decade or more,” said Eric’s coach and LEF worker Tommy Wilson.

The top finalists from the competition move on to compete internationally and select few will fight for a spot on the USA Youth National Team for climbing. Some of those competitors will be able to compete at the coming Olympics.

Something Eric hopes to do himself soon.

“Well the main goal is hopefully to go to the 2024 Olympics would be pretty sweet,” Kehler said.

