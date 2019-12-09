Lexington coffee shop celebrates "break-in" anniversary with free drinks

Every Dec. 9, for the past six years, every coffee or hot cocoa is on the house at A Cup of Commonwealth coffee shop.

It's all thanks to a burglar.

"Somebody had broken in our window, took all of our money, whenever the openers came in, there were a trail of dollar bills leading out to Short Street," Julie Volpenhein, the coffee bar supervisor, said.

The shop was left with no change, so the baristas were told to give out drinks for free.

"One by one, customers started giving us twenty dollar bills not wanting any change," Volpenhein said.

They didn't just give money, but help, too.

"Some people came and helped us board up windows, people brought us candy" she said.

The sweet and surprising reaction inspired a tradition.

"It's one of my favorite reasons of why I get to work here is because of our mission statement to embrace community, serve others and create culture," Volpenhein said.

She said it was a pleasure giving the public their caffeine fix with a hot cup 'o joe, and a warm heart.

"We've had a couple people come in and say, 'I really needed this today and didn't know,' and a couple of people had been really moved by the thoughtfulness," she said.