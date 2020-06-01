Lexington community leaders react to Sunday night's protest

Community activists are calling Sunday night’s protest in Lexington a success considering the number of people that were out and the fact that it was mostly peaceful.

Sunday night, hundreds of people marched down Main Street holding signs chanting and calling for a change.

“It was crazy, said Devine Carama, hip hop artist and community activist. "I was born and raised in Lexington and I’ve never seen so many people come together for one cause since I’ve been living here.”

Carama was a part of the movement Sunday night. He says the crowds show just how many people feel strongly about police brutality.

While protests have ended in violence in cities like Minneapolis, Louisville, and Chicago, the tone was mostly peaceful in Downtown Lexington. No arrests and nearly no property damage. Carama says protests should be peaceful even though people are feeling strong emotions.

“I think that at the end of the day this is still our community," Carama said. "We want this to be a refuge for our community, so we don’t want to burn it down. "It don’t say it’s justified, but I think the anger and the emotion that leads to the violence and the looting is justified.”

Community activists say while protesting is effective it can be the only thing we do. They say it’s time to get to work at the grassroots level and start meeting with local officials and police to bring about change.

