Lexington community remembers Kobe Bryant

As the world mourns the loss of Kobe Bryant, people across the Bluegrass are also remembering him.

Several of the players on the courts at the Kentucky Basketball Commission are dedicating every point they earn to the late basketball star.

"I try to go for 82 today," fan Mike Jones said. "I probably shot 82 shots and didn't get 81 points."

Jones said he cried when he heard the news, and will hold onto the fond memories he has of working with the legend.

"I had the opportunity to work at the Kobe Bryant Skills Academy one summer, and just to see how he came in, he wasn't focused on the antics or the fun lights, he was more concerned to see the top players in the nation," he said.

Jones said when Bryant walked into the room he was not what people expected.

"Straightforward, strict, a lot of people don't realize he is a jokester, but he's definitely in tune with his craft," he said.

Troy Adams was training a rising women's basketball star when his phone went off. He said it's unbearable to know, not only was Bryant's life lost, but so was his daughter, Gianna's.

"She's the exact same age as the young lady I'm training now so it kind of hit home for everybody," Adams said.

He said his goal is to follow in Bryant's footsteps, training the next generation of basketball players, teaching them the "mamba mentality."

"That snake, that killer instinct when you want it, you gotta take it from somebody, you want that win," Adams said.

He wants his athletes to emulate the man for his achievements on and off the court.

