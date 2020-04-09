Lexington companies join forces to buy gas for health workers

Local health care workers were treated to a special surprise Thursday morning at Clark's Pump n' Shop in Lexington.

Quantrell Subaru and 98.1 The Bull are joining forces to help folks on the front lines in the fight against COVID-19, our health care workers.

"We came up with the idea of, what better way to help them to work and from work than to provide free gas for them?, said Michael Jordan, director of programming at 98.1 The Bull. "And that's what we did."

Jordan says this was a top-secret mission until Thursday morning when Officer Don and DeAnn announced the giveaway, live on air.

"This wasn't planned, but we saw them holding up signs and figured we'd stop by," Caleb Runyon said. "It's very heartwarming and we're so appreciative. seeing small things like this gives you the fuel to keep going."

Jordan says they're planning to do more surprise giveaways at gas stations across the bluegrass.