Lexington company helping local shelter house people ahead of bitter cold snap

The Catholic Action Center serves as a refuge from the cold for Lexington's homeless population. Now, they have more beds than ever, just in time for the deep freeze later this week.

The Lundergan Group, which owns Lundy's Catering and Emergency Disaster Services (EDS), delivered a pair of mobile sleeper unit trailers to the Catholic Action Center Sunday afternoon.

Typically, EDS uses the trailers to house linemen and other workers in the wake of natural disasters, said Alissa Tibe, an executive with the company and one of Jerry Lundergan's daughters.

"They each have their own individual bunk with lighting and a sleep kit that includes sheets and pillows and warm blankets, completely climate-controlled," Tibe said.

Tibe said her family wanted to help after reading reports this week that the city of Lexington decided to break up a half dozen homeless camps following citizen complaints.

RELATED STORY: Lexington crews breaking up homeless camps after complaints

"These camps have been around for quite some time, so it's very disheartening that right at the peak of the coldest time of year, the folks at downtown have decided to go through and disrupt these camps," Tibe said.

The trailers add 66 beds to the Catholic Action Center's 134. The larger trailer is for men, while the smaller trailer, which is divided into six individual units that sleep six each, is reserved for women and children, Tibe said.

George Withers, who was once homeless himself and now works at the center, said people need to seek shelter this week as temperatures plummet.

"It gets real cold, come to the Catholic Action Center. We'll make sure you got a warm place, we feed three times a day, and everybody's welcome," Withers said.

According to the Catholic Action Center:

- No one will be turned away and no reserved beds are required for the week Monday, January 28 through Sunday, February 3.

- Guests must check in at the front desk and they will be assigned a sleeping area, any time, day or night.

- Meals will be served as normal: 9 a.m., 12 p.m. and 5:30 p.m., along with snacks at 3 p.m. and 9 p.m.

Additionally, the Compassionate Care Cold Line will be accepting texts for pickups of those who need rides to any shelter. Text (859) 913-0038 from Monday at 6 p.m. through Friday at 11 p.m. You can also call (859) 255-0301 for a ride.

Compassionate Pet Care will also be taking pets and their owners to motel rooms during this time. Call or text the same numbers listed above.