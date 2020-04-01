Lexington company involved in COVID-19 research

A Lexington company is working to find out more about COVID-19, in hopes of finding a treatment.

Researchers at AMR are getting ready to potentially perform studies on a vaccine for the illness. (Photo: WKYT/Krista Frost)

As of right now, two sites are performing studies on a vaccine for COVID-19.

But what if something were to go wrong with one of those studies?

That’s why companies make sure they have a backup testing site – and that’s right here in Lexington.

Alliance for Multispecialty Research (AMR) is located off Richmond Road and was selected as that backup site.

That means researchers at AMR are getting ready to potentially perform studies on a vaccine for the illness.

The vaccine has already gone through some testing, but if it came to Lexington, it could still take some time before the vaccine could hit the marketplace.

A doctor tells WKYT he estimates that could take a year.

That’s because they need to see how a vaccine reacts to every person. There’s typically a series of questions researchers need to answer to find out if something is successful.

“They have three objectives on a vaccine study they want to know,” explains Dr. Mark Adams. “Number one, is it tolerated by the human, by the person, by the subject, and then the second one is does it do the proper responses for initiating or building up that immune system? Does it turn it on and get that immune system built up, and does it direct the antibodies toward that virus or that particular vaccine? And thirdly, how long does that protection last”

Right now the lab is on standby, but these doctors and researchers are hoping they’ll have a hand in this because it’s a service to their community at a time when their community needs them most.

The two other sites testing the vaccine are in Philadelphia, PA and Kansas City, MO.

