Lexington company offering free streaming services for churches, organizations

Sports fans might not have known while watching, but BlueFrame Technology was likely behind the scenes bringing streaming broadcasts of small college sports and tournaments.

With sports on hold, however, they’ve shifted gears to help others.

According to BlueFrame Technology’s CEO Ben Kant, this is typically their busiest time of year, helping provide production software, streaming services, and production services for hundreds of live-streamed sporting events and tournaments, but now due to the COVID-19 pandemic, their live streams have nearly dropped to zero.

They’ve realized, however, that several other community organizations have also been impacted by the restrictions put in place on gatherings.

With orders to stay at home in place, and gatherings of more than just a few people limited, churches and other community organizations have had to find other ways to hold events, and streaming their services and meetings has grown to be a popular option.

So, in an effort to help out, BlueFrame Technology is providing its services free so these communities can stay strong.

“Ones that aren’t already doing streaming are these small to medium organizations who have been abruptly interrupted by the restrictions and so it was really a good opportunity to provide some services that allow people to connect in these times that they can’t gather together,” says Kant.

While BlueFrame Technology is based in Lexington, the company isn't only offering its streaming service locally but is working with partners across the entire United States.

