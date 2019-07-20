Lexington opens cooling centers, public pool entry half-price during weekend heat

The City of Lexington is taking steps to ensure the public has places to cool off over the weekend.

Through Sunday, July 21, the city is offering the following services:

Lexington, KY Parks & Recreation will offer half-price pool admission.

Lextran will provide free rides to shelters and cooling centers.

The Dunbar Community Center, 545 N. Upper Street, will open as a cooling center.

Lexington Senior Center, 195 Life Lane, will open as a cooling center on Saturday.

