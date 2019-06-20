Lexington council signs off on city budget

After facing some tough decisions to get the city's spending back on track, the Lexington-Fayette Urban County Council voted Thursday to approve the city's budget.

Mayor Linda Gorton said the vote reflects "a lot of hard work" on the parts of both the administration and the council.

"If you realize I presented the budget on April the 9th and this is June the 20th. It takes lots of work to get to a final product," Gorton said.

The version the council approved Thursday is similar to the austere spending plan put forward by the mayor in April, which asks for 15 percent cuts to each city department to offset rising fixed costs.

"The fixed costs, mostly because of the added pension every year, is going up, so something had to give," Gorton said.

Among the cost-cutting measures was the closing of Picadome pool.

The Explorium, Lexington's children's museum, is looking at a $75,000 funding cut in the current city budget, said Executive Director Lee Ellen Martin.

"We are already working on new donors and new partnerships to make up for this loss of revenue, but that is a significant loss for us. There may be cuts to programming and there will be increases in pricing of some of our activities," Martin said. "The public can help us by coming to the Explorium for a visit. On these rainy summer days, it's a great place for kids to get out their wiggles."

The council did make some changes to the budget earlier this month, including adding money to avoid 12 days of furloughs for top staff.

The council also decided at the June 4 work session to give city employees who make less than $50,000 a one-time $500 bonus. Employees who make more than $50,000 would receive a one-time payout equaling one percent of their pay.

Council Member At-Large Richard Moloney was the only council member to vote "no" on the budget Thursday, saying it pays for staff bonuses with money earmarked for pension payments.

"You don't go taking money out of something that's already earmarked, and we didn't have the money right now to pay for employees' raises, but we wait until November, if the general funds come in, we take the money out of that, but we don't take a risk and that was the main reason I did not support this budget," Moloney said, adding that he hopes Mayor Gorton will veto the measure.

Mayor Gorton said her office has strived for transparency through this budget process, which she said has been met with wide approval.

"People I don't even know come up and say 'I like how you're managing the budget and how you didn't ask the taxpayers to pay more right off the bat,' and it was important to send a message to the public that we can tighten our belt," Gorton said.

The mayor has 10 days to veto any portion of the amended budget.